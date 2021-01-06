Central Illinois Regional Airport: Gateway to the diverse & vibrant Central Illinois region

Bloomington, Ill. (WCIA)

Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) is located on the east side of Bloomington, within little more than an hour’s drive of most of the viewing area, and offers air service to the world with four airlines – American, Allegiant, Delta and Frontier. Allegiant and Frontier offer low cost nonstop service to Florida destinations (Tampa/St. Pete, Orlando area year round; Destin seasonally) . Frontier offers seasonal service to Denver. American and Delta offer connecting service to hundreds of destinations through nonstop service to their connecting hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago and Dallas-Ft. Worth.

By choosing CIRA, travelers can avoid long, congested drives to big city airports and still get anywhere they choose to travel. They can avoid the larger crowds and high parking fees as we have free parking at CIRA. Traveling from a facility that close to home and easy to use that offers a variety of airlines and some very good low cost options to popular leisure destinations means fewer hassles and an easier drive home after your trip.

We are very health safety conscious at this time and have implemented a program we call Ready Set CIRA with additional protocols and measures in place to protect those that are traveling right now. Masks are required, social distancing markers are in place, plexiglass between customers and ariline/TSA/car rental and concession staff, cleaning and disninfecting procedures throughout the day and overnight.

Free parking, low cost and traditional airlines.

Delta recently added service to their Detroit hub which offers great access for business/work related travel to the Washington, D.C., New York and Boston area as well as international connections.

Allegiant just extended their schedule to August 17 and Destin, Florida is available to book now for next summers.

Art in the Airport

Our terminal features many pieces of artwork created by artists from throughout Central Illinois! CIRA is a gateway to the diverse and vibrant Central Illinois region. We take pride in the artwork on display revealing to visitors a taste for the culture, history and uniqueness of our community. Enjoy the interesting collection on your next trip through Central Illinois Regional Airport!

From the banners displayed above our ticket and baggage claim area to the horses that hang above the escalators in the gate area, you can find art throughout and even in front of the terminal building.

History at the Airport

Above the waiting area on the east side of the security checkpoint hangs the Tilbury Flash, a racing airplane dating back to the 1930s. The Flash is a rare survivor of an exciting period of American aviation history. In its first and several of its early competitions the Flash was piloted by Art Carnahan who went on to become the first manager of what is now the Central Illinois Regional Airport. Installed at CIRA in 2015 the Flash is on loan from the McLean County Museum of History.

The Prairie Aviation Museum (PAM) is located in CIRA Commons, at 2929 East Empire Street just off Route 9 west of the Central Illinois Regional Airport terminal building.

Visit their website at www.prairieaviationmuseum.org. Contact PAM at info@prairieaviationmuseum.org or (309) 663-7632.