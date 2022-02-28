Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Orchids can be a tricky plant to successfully grow. Orchid enthusiast, Joanne Miller, shares general care of orchids as well as tips on how to grow them, water, fertilize, and the humidity requirements and sunlight specifics.

Central Illinois Orchid Society was founded in 1958. We are a diverse group of people interested in growing and/or enjoying orchids. We welcome anyone to attend our meetings and events, whether you have never grown an orchid or you are an experienced grower.

OUR MISSION IS TO:

Exchange orchid-related information among orchid hobbyists; Provide a forum for disseminating orchid-growing information through educational programs offered to our members and the public; Support local and global orchid conservation efforts; Enjoy the fellowship of others who share a fascination with orchids.

Maybe you would like to try growing some too! Be sure to check out their annual orchid show.

Central Illinois Orchid Society Annual Orchid Show

Saturday, March 5, 2022

10:00 to 2:00pm

AT: Hessel Park Church

700 W. Kirby Ave.

Champaign, IL

Free Admission

Orchids for sale at the event. (cash or check only)

Repotting Demos at 11:00 & 1:00