Central Illinois Bakehouse shares traditional brioche praline King Cake for Mardi Gras

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jeffrey Brokish, owner of Central Illinois Bakehouse, joins us in the CI Kitchen to help us celebrate Mardi Gras.

Here’s more from Central Illinois Bakehouse:

We are a locally owned artisan bakery. We specialize in breads, croissants and European style baked goods. We offer seasonal breads throughout the year. We bake with all natural ingredients and no preservatives.

Our baked goods are all natural and most are leavened with our sourdough starter that we have been lovingly nurturing for over 10 years. Our breads and baked goods are made from fermented doughs which make them easier to digest (and tastier!).

Our breads have no added sugars and most are naturally vegan.

Mardi Gras is Tuesday February 16th. Celebrate with a traditional brioche praline King Cake! Our February bread of the month is Mediterranean Olive Sourdough.