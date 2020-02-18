Celebrating Women’s History Month at The Urbana Free Library

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Library and the League of Women Voters of Champaign County are collaborating on a special event on March 3 for Women’s History Month and as part of the 100th Anniversary of the founding of the League of Women Voters.

• There will be cake and speakers at 6:15 pm (both mayors will be there)

• Then at 7 pm we’ll have a discussion of the book The Woman’s Hour about the struggle for women to get the vote.





The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote Book Discussion and Local History Displays

Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 7:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Lewis Auditorium, Ground Floor

Join us for a discussion of The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote by Elaine Weiss. This intense and suspenseful book describes the suffrage fight – which included issues of race and religion, political influence and corporate corruption, and the bravery of remarkable activist women. University of Illinois historian Teresa Barnes will join us to offer comments and context for our discussion.

You’ll also have a chance to browse displays of local history by both the Museum of the Grand Prairie and the Champaign County Historical Archives and enjoy light refreshments. Feel free to attend even if you haven’t had a chance to read the book.





Teresa Barnes has a joint appointment in History and Gender/Women’s Studies and is the Director of the Center for African Studies at the University of Illinois.

Cosponsored by the League of Women Voters of Champaign County, The Museum of the Grand Prairie, and The Urbana Free Library.