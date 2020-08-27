Celebrating the work of nurses with the “Nurses Honor Guard”

You’ve heard of the Honor Guard for veterans, but what is the Nurses Honor Guard? Lynette Marx from Carle stopped by to tell us.

The Nurse Honor Guard is a group of volunteers who honor and remember nurses in our region who have passed. So far, the organization has conducted more than 70 memorials or celebrations…which have included everything from reading poems, lighting candles and providing pins for the family.

Any nurse can volunteer to join and the time commitment is minimal (about 20 minutes per event). To nominate a nurse or to volunteer:

Contact Carol.schank@carle.com or call (217) 383-3600.