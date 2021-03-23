Celebrating National Puppy Day with stars of Lucky Dog, Eric and Rashi Khanna Wiese

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

In each episode of LUCKY DOG, Eric takes viewers on a journey of rescuing previously hard-to-love, out-of-control, untrained dogs and making their futures bright. At Eric’s training facility, with the help of his wife, Rashi, he embarks on the seemingly impossible task of turning rescues into loving pets with sound training methods that viewers can use at home to train their own dogs.

In the end, a lucky family will adopt an even luckier dog. With dog adoptions soaring during the pandemic, many by first time dog people, Eric and Rashi’s expertise comes at the perfect time to help people train their new pets.

Puppies are cute – and a big responsibility. Our goal is to ensure puppies and dogs of all ages find a loving forever home.

New book available at newsstands everywhere, Lucky Dog’s Living with Dogs. Living with Dogs, answers the important questions potential pet owners must ask themselves before adopting a dog. Viewers and readers can learn everything they need to narrow down which breeds best matches their lifestyle, expert driven training techniques including how to stop unwanted chewing and barking and no-stress house-training tips, and how to bond with a new pet.

Eric Wiese is an American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen Evaluator, a member of the Association of Professional Dog Trainers (APDT), and the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants (IAABC). Eric began his career volunteering at a local boarding kennel in St. Louis, Missouri when he was 15 years old and instantly fell in love with dog training. Eric went on to study Animal Behavior and devoted himself to shedding light on a more positive, humane, and scientific way to train dogs. Eric also devoted his time to rehabilitate dogs in need, specifically German Shepherds at the Westside German Shepherd Rescue in Los Angeles. As a foster parent, he found great joy helping dogs that displayed fearful and/or aggressive behavior to improve their temperament so they could be placed in welcoming homes.

Rashi Khanna Wiese has a degree in psychology and a master’s degree in social work. In 2014, Rashi met Eric and learned about the positive reinforcement training methods he used with dogs. She discovered that the logic behind these methods were similar to those she learned throughout her studies and became fascinated with dog psychology and how it could be applied to human psychology. She then decided to combine her passions for human and canine behavior and work with Eric.