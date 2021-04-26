Celebrating National Pretzel Day with Mikesell’s Pretzels

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Food enthusiast, Ben Gullett, shares a fun recipe to whip up on this National Pretzel Day.

Mikesell’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel Bars:

Ingredients:

3 cups of Mikesell’s Mini Pretzel Twists

1 cup of butter, melted

1.5 cup of peanut butter

3 cups of powdered sugar

2 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 tbsp. of shortening

Directions:

Set aside 1.5 cups of Mikesell’s Mini Pretzel Twists and finely crush the other 1.5 cups.

Mix together butter, peanut butter, crushed pretzels and powdered sugar in a large bowl.

Line a baking pan with foil or parchment paper and press peanut butter mixture onto pan.

In a microwave, melt semi sweet chocolate chips and shortening. Stir until smooth.

Spread stirred, melted chocolate over your peanut butter mixture on your baking pan.

Spread your reserved, 1.5 cup of Mikesell’s Pretzels over top and refrigerate, covered for 1 hour.

After 1 hour, cut into bars – Enjoy!

