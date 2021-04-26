Celebrating National Pretzel Day with Mikesell’s Pretzels

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Food enthusiast, Ben Gullett, shares a fun recipe to whip up on this National Pretzel Day.
Mikesell’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel Bars:
Ingredients:
- 3 cups of Mikesell’s Mini Pretzel Twists
- 1 cup of butter, melted
- 1.5 cup of peanut butter
- 3 cups of powdered sugar
- 2 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 tbsp. of shortening
Directions:
- Set aside 1.5 cups of Mikesell’s Mini Pretzel Twists and finely crush the other 1.5 cups.
- Mix together butter, peanut butter, crushed pretzels and powdered sugar in a large bowl.
- Line a baking pan with foil or parchment paper and press peanut butter mixture onto pan.
- In a microwave, melt semi sweet chocolate chips and shortening. Stir until smooth.
- Spread stirred, melted chocolate over your peanut butter mixture on your baking pan.
- Spread your reserved, 1.5 cup of Mikesell’s Pretzels over top and refrigerate, covered for 1 hour.
- After 1 hour, cut into bars – Enjoy!
