Celebrating National Farmers Market Week with ILFMA

August 1-7 is National Famer’s Market week, and the Illinois Farmers Market Association is celebrating! The ILFMA supports local food and food systems by giving Illinois farmers markets and producers access to resources, education, and connections in order to grow healthier and economically vibrant communities. And, this week, they’ve included numerous things on their website to help kids (and adults) explore different foods.

Recipe Cards including:

  • Grilled Corn Salad
  • Honey Roasted Carrots
  • Jalapeno and Herb Popovers
  • Kohlrabi, Cucumber and Tomato Salad
  • Quesadillas
  • Watermelon Salsa
  • Zucchini Crust Pizza

For more details–including an ILFMA Toolkit–check out their website: https://www.ilfma.org

