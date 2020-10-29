Celebrating National Cheese Month with new product, ParmCrisps

ParmCrisps are artisan-crafted crackers made of 100% Parmesan Cheese. The premium, aged Parmesan is oven-baked in small batches (never microwaved or fried) to a perfectly crunchy crisp, with 7 grams of protein per serving and 0 grams of carbs. With just one clean ingredient, ParmCrisps are the ideal snack for consumers searching for functional benefits, great taste and a delicious component of paleo, keto, gluten-free and vegetarian diets.

You can find ParmCrisps at Target, Walmart, Meijer and Walgreens, or order them online at ParmCrisps.com. Also, follow ParmCrisps on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @ParmCrisps.