Celebrating May with Visit Champaign County

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Warmer weather is mostly here to stay, and more activities and events are coming back. We’re ready to celebrate May with some ideas to get back out into the community.

Let’s start with Mother’s Day. Moms have had a very tough, long year with COVID wreaking havoc. This Sunday, she deserves to be treated more than ever. While the weather is looking a little gloomy for the day, you can still bring some brightness to the day. Start by getting a fresh batch of flowers from the Farmer’s Market on Saturday morning. Numerous vendors are on hand including Illinois Willows and Delight Flower Farm, sure to have beautiful creations to treat mom.

You can pick up a locally-made gift from The Little Red Hut, which popped up during the holidays. They’re back in a new location in front of Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square. They’ll be out Thursday–Sundays from 11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. starting today with items from 10–15 local artists, rotating throughout the month.

Finally, treat mom to a delicious meal, whether you head out for brunch or dinner. Our local restaurants are open and ready to help you give mom an unforgettable meal. Make sure to make reservations as capacity limits are still in place.

For the rest of the month, we have a few other ideas to enjoy all May has to offer.

In a few short weeks, the peonies will be in bloom at Allerton Park & Retreat Center. Hundreds of peonies, of many varieties, will create a stunning site to see around the third week of May. Allerton has a few ticketed events for picnics with the peonies, but you can also visit during normal hours and snap a few photos.

This next week, the University of Illinois class of 2021 will graduate and we will see less people in our community over the summer months. To help support campus businesses over this time, the Champaign Center Partnership is bringing back their 13 Thursdays starting May 20th, with deals and discounts at a variety of shops and restaurants throughout campustown. Every week, there will be free samples and sidewalk sales, so follow along with their digital passport so you can hit all the stops!

Finally, while the Urbana’s Market at the Square has already opened, more farmers markets will be back online soon! Champaign’s market opens on May 18 at the One Main Plaza in downtown, and will be open every Tuesday through October, from 3-6pm. It’s a great way to pick up ingredients for dinner mid-week!