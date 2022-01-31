Celebrating local small businesses at the CU flower house

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The one-stop-shop idea of the space. At the CU flower house you can get flowers, baked goods, handmade cards, jewelry, and other gifts all under one roof.

We’ve created a one-of-a-kind space that houses multiple small businesses under one roof. Most of the retail sold in the CU flower house is all locally made as well.



The CU Flower House is a flower shop, a bakery, a private dining and event space, offers event rentals, and a co-op space for other small businesses to work, sell, and operate out of.

I love spreading the love. I’m a townie, born and raised in Champaign. I love being able to run my business here and help share the love of giving and receiving flowers with this town. I offer unique whimsical floral arrangements, as well as wedding and event florals but also started the CU Petal Project where kids are taught the fundamentals of florals design with donated flowers and then the virtue of giving by then donating their arrangements back to the community at nursing homes, hospitals, and random giveaways.

For Valentine’s Day we are offering 10% off orders purchase items from the other businesses inside the building, including Old Town Meat and Deli!

the CU flower house by A.Hunt Design

Business/Organization Phone

217-419-1774

Business/Organization Address

2006 S. Neil Street Champaign, IL 61820