Celebrating Life with Haven Hospice

At Haven Hospice, they know the most about end of life care and attempt to make the transition as comfortable as possible…often focusing more on the celebration of life than the negative stigma that sometimes comes with the word “hospice.” Michael Hoult and Courtney Fisher joined us to answer several common questions about hospice, what it means, and who is eligible.

Upcoming Events:

Catlin Strawberry Festival-June

Annual Cookout Fundraiser at the Villas of Hollybrook in Marshall, IL

Haven Hospice

120 S. Pennsylvania Street

Chrisman, IL

https://www.havenhospicecares.com