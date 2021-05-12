Celebrating Hospital Week & National Nurse’s Week with Gibson Area Hospital

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services is a 25 bed critical access hospital. Gibson Hospital aims to be THE model of excellence in community based healthcare to the residents of the communities we serve.

This past year has been the most challenging of my career with COVID. From educating patients, to taking care of people who are extremely ill from a virus many knew little about has presented a great deal of challenges.

As a critical access hospital, we have the unique opportunity to provide essential services to high-quality healthcare within our rural communities. Critical access hospital is a designation given to eligible rural hospitals and is designed to reduce the financial vulnerability of rural hospitals and improve access to healthcare by keeping essential services in rural communities

Kim Miller was one of 4 winners presented this year with the 2020 Martha and James Hager Award of Nursing Excellence. Thanks to the vision of the James Hager family, exceptional patient care is recognized each spring. Nominated by their peers, the winners of the award demonstrate unique qualities in their direct patient care that reflect the vision of the hospital- to be the model of excellence in community based health care. James Hager’s legacy of excellence was established during his tenure on the hospital board and continues to be recognized with this annual award. The winners receive $1000 along with a trophy and their name inscribed on the James A. Hager Award of Excellence plaque on display in the hospital.









Gibson Area Hospital and Health Service goes above and beyond to ensure that their staff have the appropriate staffing ratios, education and supplies and services to shine in our positions. In addition to offering competitive wages, the hospital excels in offering an amazing company culture, opportunities for growth, and recognition.

We are offering a 2021 Nurse Intern Program for Registered Nursing Students. This program provides an opportunity to gain clinical experience and confidence in a hospital setting. The Summer Nurse Intern Program provides 32 paid hours per week in various nursing units including Med/Surg, OB, ED and Surgery. Eligible students must be enrolled in an approved nursing program, have passed nursing fundamentals, and are Certified Nursing Assistants.

This week we are celebrating both Hospital Week as well as National Nurse’s Week. The hospital has planned a multitude of events for the staff.

The hospital is hosting a Summer Bash for all their healthcare workers to show their appreciation for everything the staff does for the hospital and the community.

