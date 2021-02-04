Celebrating Heart Month with Gibson Area Hospital

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

February is Heart Month.

Gibson Area Hospital has managed to provide good, local access to cardiology care. Local healthcare is a great advantage for patients when it comes to testing, treatment and follow up.

The hospital is able to provide cardiology services to surrounding communities, helping patients avoid travel and allow ease of follow up and treatment locally.

Prevention is better than cure.

Gibson Area Hospital Cardiology Clinic

217-784-2273

#10 Doctors Park

Gibson City, IL 60936