Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

July Parks & Rec Month!

Parks & Rec Month is a national celebration through the NRPA (National Recreation and Park Association). NRPA is the association that recently named Champaign Park District as a FINALIST for the GOLD MEDAL AWARD – meaning Champaign is in the top 4 park districts in the NATION for our population category!

Some key themes of NRPA & Parks and Rec Month include: Equity, Conservation, and Health & Wellness. Champaign Park District wants you to know that we are committed to these standards and will continue to help Champaign grow and thrive through our programming and offerings!

Throughout July, Champaign Park District has been celebrating Parks & Rec Month through free events in the park, staff appreciation parties, and just living up the summer!

In addition to our normal programming, we have one last Parks & Rec Month event left:

Centennial Park Pop Up

Wednesday, July 27, 2-3pm

Make memories during Park and Recreation Month with us at our Centennial Park Pop-Up next to Sholem Aquatic Center on Wednesday, July 27. We will be giving out free swag and prizes to everyone from 2-3p!

https://champaignparks.com/parks-and-recreation-month/

https://www.facebook.com/events/388718916569869

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xs0jg3yQRl4