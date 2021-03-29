Celebrating 37th season of Sinfonia da Camera

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
On behalf of Maestro Ian Hobson and Sinfonia da Camera, we are pleased to announce a second chamber music series hosted at the University Place Christian Church! In appreciation of your continued support, we would like to offer you, and one other guest, free tickets to a performance within this concert series.
In this exclusive event, Maestro Ian Hobson will accompany many of Sinfonia da Camera’s renowned principal musicians. In addition, we are excited to, once again, welcome Andrés Cárdenes, former concertmaster of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, as a guest artist in this special event.
Sinfonia da Camera is grateful to the University Place Christian Church for providing a beautiful venue for this concert series. We hope that you, and your guest, will join us in celebration of our 37th season!
Sinfonia da Camera & UniPlace Christian Church Present: A Chamber Music Series
Concert Dates:
Monday, March 29, 2021 – 7:30pm
Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – 7:30pm
Thursday, April 1, 2021 – 7:30pm
Location:
University Place Christian Church (indoor event)
403 S. Wright St.
Champaign, IL 61820
Concert Programs:
Monday, March 29 – 7:30pm
Claude Debussy, Petite Suite for Piano 4 hands
Samir Golescu, piano
Ian Hobson, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven, Quintet in E-flat for Piano and Winds, Op. 16
John Dee, oboe
J. David Harris, clarinet
Hank Skolnick, bassoon
Bernhard Scully, horn
Ian Hobson, piano
Camille Saint-Saëns, Morceau de Concert, Op. 94
Bernhard Scully, horn
Ian Hobson, piano
Darius Milhaud, Suite for Violin, Clarinet, and Piano, Op. 157b
Andrés Cárdenes, violin
J. David Harris, clarinet
Ian Hobson, piano
Tuesday, March 30 – 7:30pm
Franz Schubert, Sonata in A Minor, D. 385
Andrés Cárdenes, violin
Ian Hobson, piano
Joaquín Turina, Círculo, Op. 91
Michael Barta, violin
Amy Catron, cello
Ian Hobson, piano
Antonín Dvořák, Piano Quintet No. 2, Op. 81
Andrés Cárdenes, violin I
Michael Barta, violin II
Csaba Erdélyi, viola
Amy Catron, cello
Ian Hobson, piano
Thursday, April 1 – 7:30 pm
Johannes Brahms, Violin Sonata in G Major, Op. 78
(arr. for Viola and Piano in D major by Csaba Erdelyi)
Csaba Erdélyi, viola
Ian Hobson, piano
Manuel de Falla, El Amor Brujo (Love, the Magician) Suite
(arr. for Viola and Piano from the composer’s full score by Csaba Erdélyi)
Csaba Erdélyi, viola
Ian Hobson, piano
César Franck, Sonata in A Major for Violin and Piano
Andrés Cárdenes, violin
Ian Hobson, piano
Spirituals, Arr. Margaret Bonds, Ezek’el Saw the Wheel, Didn’t It Rain, and Hold On
ShayLyssa Breon Alexander, voice
Samir Golescu, piano
• Seats are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
To protect and ensure everyone’s safety, this event is limited to a maximum of 50 attendees, including the UniPlace Christian Church staff, musicians, and guests.
After the initial round of requests have been fulfilled, any remaining concert tickets will be offered to you, once again, until we reach capacity.
Sinfonia da Camera is committed to following the health guidelines that have been mandated by both the University of Illinois and State of Illinois to protect the musicians, staff, and event guests. These guidelines will be provided, via email, upon your RSVP and can also be shared by request.
If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact the Sinfonia da Camera Executive Manager at sinfonia@illinois.edu or (217) 244-4350.
We hope that you and your guest will be able to join us in celebration of Sinfonia da Camera’s 37th Season! Supporting live music is more important than ever, and we look forward to seeing you at this special event!