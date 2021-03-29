Celebrating 37th season of Sinfonia da Camera

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

On behalf of Maestro Ian Hobson and Sinfonia da Camera, we are pleased to announce a second chamber music series hosted at the University Place Christian Church! In appreciation of your continued support, we would like to offer you, and one other guest, free tickets to a performance within this concert series.



In this exclusive event, Maestro Ian Hobson will accompany many of Sinfonia da Camera’s renowned principal musicians. In addition, we are excited to, once again, welcome Andrés Cárdenes, former concertmaster of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, as a guest artist in this special event.



Sinfonia da Camera is grateful to the University Place Christian Church for providing a beautiful venue for this concert series. We hope that you, and your guest, will join us in celebration of our 37th season!



Sinfonia da Camera & UniPlace Christian Church Present: A Chamber Music Series

Concert Dates:

Monday, March 29, 2021 – 7:30pm

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – 7:30pm

Thursday, April 1, 2021 – 7:30pm

Location:

University Place Christian Church (indoor event)

403 S. Wright St.

Champaign, IL 61820



Concert Programs:

Monday, March 29 – 7:30pm

Claude Debussy, Petite Suite for Piano 4 hands

Samir Golescu, piano

Ian Hobson, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven, Quintet in E-flat for Piano and Winds, Op. 16

John Dee, oboe

J. David Harris, clarinet

Hank Skolnick, bassoon

Bernhard Scully, horn

Ian Hobson, piano

Camille Saint-Saëns, Morceau de Concert, Op. 94

Bernhard Scully, horn

Ian Hobson, piano

Darius Milhaud, Suite for Violin, Clarinet, and Piano, Op. 157b

Andrés Cárdenes, violin

J. David Harris, clarinet

Ian Hobson, piano

Tuesday, March 30 – 7:30pm

Franz Schubert, Sonata in A Minor, D. 385

Andrés Cárdenes, violin

Ian Hobson, piano

Joaquín Turina, Círculo, Op. 91

Michael Barta, violin

Amy Catron, cello

Ian Hobson, piano

Antonín Dvořák, Piano Quintet No. 2, Op. 81

Andrés Cárdenes, violin I

Michael Barta, violin II

Csaba Erdélyi, viola

Amy Catron, cello

Ian Hobson, piano

Thursday, April 1 – 7:30 pm

Johannes Brahms, Violin Sonata in G Major, Op. 78

(arr. for Viola and Piano in D major by Csaba Erdelyi)

Csaba Erdélyi, viola

Ian Hobson, piano

Manuel de Falla, El Amor Brujo (Love, the Magician) Suite

(arr. for Viola and Piano from the composer’s full score by Csaba Erdélyi)

Csaba Erdélyi, viola

Ian Hobson, piano

César Franck, Sonata in A Major for Violin and Piano

Andrés Cárdenes, violin

Ian Hobson, piano

Spirituals, Arr. Margaret Bonds, Ezek’el Saw the Wheel, Didn’t It Rain, and Hold On

ShayLyssa Breon Alexander, voice

Samir Golescu, piano



• Seats are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To protect and ensure everyone’s safety, this event is limited to a maximum of 50 attendees, including the UniPlace Christian Church staff, musicians, and guests.

After the initial round of requests have been fulfilled, any remaining concert tickets will be offered to you, once again, until we reach capacity.

Sinfonia da Camera is committed to following the health guidelines that have been mandated by both the University of Illinois and State of Illinois to protect the musicians, staff, and event guests. These guidelines will be provided, via email, upon your RSVP and can also be shared by request.

If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact the Sinfonia da Camera Executive Manager at sinfonia@illinois.edu or (217) 244-4350.

We hope that you and your guest will be able to join us in celebration of Sinfonia da Camera’s 37th Season! Supporting live music is more important than ever, and we look forward to seeing you at this special event!