Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a heart shaped pizza from Papa John’s Pizza

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mike York, Area Supervisor with Papa John’s Pizza, shows off their current national products they have to offer as well as The New Yorker style pizza, and their upcoming Valentine’s day heart shaped pizza!

Our local fundraising efforts for groups continues to grow. In the Champaign area we have raised close to $30k in funds in 2021 with our Papa John’s Foundation with groups like the Eastern Illinois Food Bank, DREAAM, and the Urbana Neighborhood Connection Center.

We also raised almost $15k with our PAPARUN promo code supporting Illinois Marathon Charities and our sponsored groups Cunningham’s Children’s Home and Habitat for Humanities.

We will continue to support local groups with the Papa Johns Foundation and also with our promo code PAPARUN that supports Illinois Marathon Charities.

Papa Johns Pizza

106 E Green Street

Champaign IL 61820

http://www.papajohns.com