Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Celebrate the Christmas Season with the lords and ladies of the STM Madrigal Dinner Feast. The Music Department of the High School of St. Thomas More has announced their 23rd annual Madrigal Dinners, taking place Friday, December 8th and Saturday, December 9th at 7:00 pm in the STM cafeteria. You can contact the STM school office for tickets and questions (217-352-7210).