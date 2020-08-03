Celebrate the ones you love with a balloon bouquet

Gifford, Ill. (WCIA)

With it being summer and hot/humid conditions, orders are being placed for outdoor celebrations. Helium, humidity and hot temps are not friends. Humidity is heavier than helium so you take the chance of your balloons being droopy and the hot temps can make them pop since helium expands in heat! I always suggest that people bring the balloons outside as the last finishing touch and always a great idea to keep them in a shaded area and out of the direct sun.

I will be selling a cute gift for Teachers to kick off the upcoming school year too! They are wine glasses that say ” Teachers can’t survive on apples alone” and includes a stemless wine glass with the saying on it filled with some candies and topped off with a cute little apple balloon! They are $19 each.





All my latex balloons are 100% natural which makes them biodegradable! I know people release balloons in memory of loved ones that have passed on and this made me very interested in a natural balloon. Also I like to help the environment as much as I can.

I create custom/personalized yard signs and banners. I have now added balloons too and most popular are my balloon bouquets…all my latex balloons are 100% biodegradable!







I help people spread joy! Smiles on peoples faces when they receive their banners or yard sign and the balloons too are such a blessing! Its nice to help everyone enjoy special occasions especially in these times. Kinda like show off your special person on a yard sign that says HONK! its my Birthday!!

I also design banners and yard signs for businesses, sports teams, weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, basically if you can think it I can design it and print it!

I like focus on spreading fun a unique ways to celebrate people. Most of my yard signs and some banners include photos of people on them, not just words and images.

Starkey Banners and Signs & Balloons too!

217.202.7756

202 S. Main St

PO Box 159

Gifford IL 61847