Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

The Danville Boat Club was organized in 1937 as a social club. We have parties and events throughout the year. We have 44 boat slips for members only. We invite people who like to socialize and have a good time and maybe boat a little to come check us out we are always looking for new members. You don’t have to have a boat to be a member, and you must be a member to rent a slip. We have a lot for storing your boat or trailer.

We offer the best view on the lake, boating, fun filled events, and friendly members.

We have several exciting events over the next few weeks starting with the Boat Poker Run on June 25. Meet at the Boat Club docks between 12-1p to register. the run is followed by live music by Hoosier Daddy, With food and drinks available.



July 2 is our annual 4th of July party with food, drinks and fireworks. Admission is $5-10 & under free door by open at 5pm fireworks at 9:30. Live music. Ten hot air balloons will fly to see who can get closest to a target on the lake for our annual Splash-n-Dash party on July 7th doors open at 4:30 $5 admit over 10. Food, drinks and children’s fun zone with games and face painting. A Calcutta (auction) will be held on the 5th to auction off the balloons to see who gets closest to target and have a chance at winning cash prizes. Prizes given for 1-2-3 place.