Celebrate National Sewing Day with Illini Country Stitchers

To celebrate “National Sewing Day,” the Illini Country Stitchers–Champaign-Urbana’s quilting guild–are encouraging sewists of all ages to sew, sew, sew.

WHY QUILT?

We quilt to connect with a rich tradition and to explore and express our creativity.

Today’s quilters use sewing machines, patterns, innovative tools, a wide range of purchased fabrics and threads to create quilts to use and decorate to celebrate the stages of life, memory quilts, and to create art.

Quilts are never merely thread, seams, and stitches—they are the product of the creative spirit.

Quilts have connected families, individuals, and communities for generations.

The real story lies in our individual practices. The quilts we share, the stories behind them, and the lives those quilts become part of.

In taking up quilting, we add our own voices to the story of quilting.

Everyday Quilting has opened up an expanded space and recently had their grand opening, featuring many fabrics and finished pieces to inspire others.

1717 S. Philo Road Suite 12

Urbana, IL 61802Phone: (217) 693-7917

info@everydayquilting.com

The first National Quilting Day was observed in 1992, and since then it has grown into a global celebration for all quilt-makers and quilt lovers. Helen Storbeck, one of the founders of National Quilting Day, wrote in The Quilting Quarterly, “Groups of quilters were encouraged to hold special events, publishers and shop owners were invited to sponsor promotions especially for quilters and it quickly became a grassroots endeavor with quilters in every part of the country participating. In the first year of National Quilting Day, quilters in other countries asked to participate. They were welcomed with open arms. As our feelings of a community network has evolved to include a world community, it is only appropriate that quilters and quilt lovers everywhere united to give recognition to the special art form.”



Information about our philanthropies and finished quilts will be displayed for PROJECT LINUS, who provides homemade quilts to children in need; QUILTS OF VALOR who provides service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor; and PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, based in South Dakota is home to the Oglala Sioux Tribe with an estimated population of close to 40,000 with unemployment at 80%.