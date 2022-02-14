Galena, Ill. (WCIA)

Everyone knows about Valentine’s Day on Feb 14 but Sunday, February 13th marks Galentine’s Day – and there’s no better place to celebrate than right here in Illinois! Marla Cichowski, tell us where our viewers can go for a girls getaway to celebrate Galentine’s Day?

Absolutely, Galena (4 hour drive from Champaign/Urbana) looks like a town straight from a Hallmark movie and is the perfect small town for a getaway with girlfriends.

● Sip on some delicious Galena-grown wine at Galena Cellars Vineyard or sample high-quality, handcrafted spirits at Blaum Bros. Distilling Co. like their whiskey, rye and vodka.

● Next weekend, – Feb 18-21 – is the Winter Carnival Weekend at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa where visitors can also enjoy a cozy bonfire while watching the Hot Air Balloon Glow or watch movies in inflatable tubes at the indoor pool.(Feb. 18-21).

What’s one destination you’d recommend for wine-lovers?

I’d definitely recommend a getaway to visit the Shawnee hills wine trial of Southern Illinois (4 hour drive from Champaign/Urbana)

● Hit the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail, featuring 11 award-winning wineries, and sample delicious wines, enjoy food and live music while soaking in all the beauty of the rolling hills of southern Illinois.

● Pomona Winery – is an award-winning winery that is part of our Illinois Made program promoting businesses across the state. They specialize in wines made from locally grown fruits other than grapes and two dessert wines.

● Stay in one of the Shawnee Forest Cabins near the incredible bluffs of the Garden of the Gods. You can even soak in the sights and sounds of the Shawnee National Forest from your own private hot tub.

● Arrange a class, tour or demo at Alto Clay Works pottery studio. This Illinois Made maker produces and sells handmade, wood-fired functional pottery.

Another destination on your list of girlfriend getaway ideas for Galentine’s or any time is Geneva. Tell us more about that.

A trip to Geneva (3 hour drive from Champaign/Urbana) is the ideal girls getaway offering warm hospitality, boutique shopping and of course – chocolate and wine.

● Spend the day shopping in downtown Geneva with over 100 specialty shops, many in historic storefronts and charming Victorian-style homes.

● Create your own signature scent at Scentcerely Yours in a candle, diffuser, body mist, or lotion.

● Enjoy sweet treats at All Chocolate Kitchen, three-time Guinness World Record holder Chef Alain Roby prepares exquisite desserts and truffles from Belgian and Swiss chocolate made with the finest ingredients.

There can’t be a girls trip without a little retail therapy and pampering . Where can viewers travel to enjoy some self-care?

Absolutely – I can think of nothing better than a trip to Chicago(1 hour drive from Champaign/Urbana) where you’ll find magnificent restaurants, relaxing spas, and hotels.

● Stay at The Langham, recognized as one of the top five hotels in America by U.S. News and World Report for 2021, offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience and modern style along with a luxurious spa experience.

● Go shopping along The Magnificent Mile, where you’ll find world-class shopping at everything from major department stores to designer boutiques.

● Enjoy some charcuterie or caviar at Pops for Champagne while sipping your way through one of the hundred bottles of champagne and sparkling wine on the menu.

What other Valentine’s Day Specials around Illinois – perfect for Galentine’s Day should our viewers know about?

Valentine/Galentine Cooking Class with Lynfred Winery in Dupage (2 hour drive from Champaign)

● Bring your date or your bestie for a delicious meal and bottle of Lynfred wine.

● The Cooking Skills Academy is pairing up with Lynfred Winery for a special Valentine’s Day cooking class! Lynfred Chef Celeste Pasag will show you how to cook with love. Ticket price includes a bottle of Lynfred wine.

Chocolate Truffle Shuffle with August Hill Winery in Starved Rock County (2 hour drive from Champaign)

● Discover the Chocolate Truffle Shuffle, on Friday, February 11, offered from 1-6 pm where you can visit 4 tasting stations where you can enjoy wine and chocolate pairings.