Celebrate Friendsgiving with hilarious games from Goliath

Friendsgiving is popular among millennials–traditionally occurring leading up to Thanksgiving! It allows people to gather with friends and experience the best parts of the holiday, without having to travel. This year, Goliath Games has two hilarious games for you to try out:

Stuff Happens – You’re going to read some really messed up stuff on these cards, and then rank them based on how bad they really are. Is a 3rd degree sunburn better or worse than seeing your father naked? Is it worse than dropping your phone in the toilet? Rank the card, and if our Misery Index agrees with you, you get to keep it. Correctly rank 10 cards to win! For 2 or more players, ages 13 and up.

• Includes 200 PG-13 friendly (but still pretty awful!) event cards

• Fun for the whole family

• Giggle your way through a gaggle of disasters

• For 2 or more players, ages 13 and up

• Sold at Walmart

Friend or Faux – It’s not how many friends you have, but how well you know them! Friend or Faux inspires players to get personal, share stories, and recall memories, while making you laugh until it hurts. Through five rounds of increasingly revealing questions that players answer about each other, points are earned and unexpected connections are made. At times risqué and often surprising, Friend or Faux is a light-hearted way to enjoy some real-life interactions with new friends, old friends, and faux friends.

• Perfect for Friendsgiving

• Easy to learn, hilarious to play

• For 2 or more players, ages 18 and up

• Under $20 at Target