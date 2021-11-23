Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas 2021

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas

The event runs from 5 pm to 8 pm on Friday December 3rd from Western Avenue and 21st Street heading east on Broadway Avenue and ending at Broadway and 14th Street. We will have costumer characters greeting the kids, Santa at the Library, Live music at different businesses and music and stage at Sound Source Music. We will have food vendors and selfie stations for photo ops. and trailer rides to easily get around. The parade will start at 7:15 pm and we have 31 lighted vehicles, the most ever registered.

Mattoon Chamber of Commerce
1518 Broadway Avenue
Mattoon, IL 61938

