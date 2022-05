Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

If you are looking for authentic Mexican food this Cinco de Mayo, we’re checking out with Las Palmas has to offer customers.

The best mexican restaurants serve food with style and flair, from steaming molcajetes, to chips and salsa. Try something from our grill you won’t be disappointed!

Other other locations Mattoon Charleston Urbana and Greenup.

Las Palmas

607 West Town Center Blvd, Champaign Illinois 61822