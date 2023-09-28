Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mark your calendars for the 10th Annual C-U Oktoberfest on September 30th, a lively fall celebration taking place from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Champaign. This event promises a fantastic time for families and friends alike, all while supporting a great cause.

What to Expect:

Music: Enjoy the tunes of well-known German bands, The Polkaholics and Die Musikmeisters , who will play everything from lively polkas and waltzes to your favorite songs.

C-U Oktoberfest is not just a fun-filled event; it’s also one of DSC‘s largest fundraising efforts. The proceeds from this event go towards supporting DSC (Developmental Services Center), a nonprofit organization with over 50 years of providing assistance to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Currently serving around 1,200 individuals in Champaign and Ford counties, DSC is committed to helping people lead rich and meaningful lives.

So, come one, come all, and raise a glass to support a wonderful cause at C-U Oktoberfest. Whether you’re there for the music, the beer, the food, or the fun, this event has something for everyone. For more information and to get your tickets in advance, visit cuoktoberfest.org.