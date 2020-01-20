Celebrate Aging Week with Clark-Lindsey

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Seven years and counting. That’s how long Clark-Lindsey has been hosting “Celebrate Aging Week.”

Here’s more details from Clark-Lindsey:

WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF CELEBRATE AGING?

• The purpose is to celebrate aging and active lifestyles through fun-filled engaging community events aimed at people who are 55 and better. It’s gone so well each year, we decided Celebrating Aging is something we should do all year long…not just one week a year!

HOW ARE YOU ABLE TO OFFER THE EVENTS FREE OF CHARGE?

• We’ve had great community partners each year that help us cover the cost so the events and activities we host are free or have a very low cost.

WHY IS CARLE AND HEALTH ALLIANCE PARTICIPATING IN AND HOSTING THIS EVENT FOCUSED ON RETIREES?

• Through great collaboration with Clark Lindsey, we want this to be a unique opportunity to engage our Medicare members.

• We know, through many interactions with our members, that retirees thrive when they continually find motivation and purpose in their lives.

• The career fair and informational focus of this event provides a chance for attendees to find work, volunteer and even educational opportunities.

• And what I love is that they can have a little fun watching a movie while learning about all of this.

WHAT ELSE CAN ATTENDEES LEARN ABOUT HEALTH ALLIANCE WHILE THEY’RE AT THE MOVIE EVENT AND CAREER FAIR?

• Of course, Health Alliance will also have staff there to answer any Medicare questions.

• Many of the attendees will be Medicare members or might be interested in our Medicare Advantage plan.

• As this community’s local insurance company, we want to take every opportunity to simplify this information.

• Our Medicare Advantage plan covers traditional Medicare plus more in one easy package

• This includes great perks like our “Be Fit” program, virtual visits and wellness rewards

ARE THERE ANY OTHER DETAILS YOU CAN SHARE ABOUT THE MOVIE EVENT AND CAREER FAIR?

Saturday, Jan. 25th Please RSVP 217-239-5201

• We will host the event at Carle Forum Pollard Auditorium

• 611 W. Park St., Urbana, IL

• “The Intern” (Actor Robert DeNiro and Actress Anne Hathaway) Movie from 1-3 p.m.

• Career fair from 3-5 p.m.

• Free parking will be available at the Orchard Street parking garage near Carle Foundation Hospital

• Overflow parking at the McCullough Street garage and the fairgrounds lot

• Limited shuttle service is available for overflow parking