Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

April Faulkne, CCHS Humane Educator, joins us with another pet looking for their Furever Family.



Champaign County Humane Society has new shelter hours. They encourage people to check out the Adoptable Pets section of their website so they can make the most of their time during their next visit.

The CCHS would like to thank everyone who donated to CCHS during the Betty White Challenge last month. Thanks to Tito’s Handmade Vodka matching donations up to $1,500… they’ve now raised over $18,500!

Check out Ace, he is a “Staff Favorite.”

Champaign County Humane Society

Business/Organization Phone

217-344-7297

Business/Organization Address

1911 East Main Street

Urbana, IL 61802