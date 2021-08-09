CCFPD proves summer isn’t quite over yet

Viewing the Perseid Meteor Shower – Middle Fork River Forest Preserve, Penfield
Sugar Creek Shelter
Wednesday, August 11th
Sky Talk at 8:30pm

Bats at The Bridge
Thursdays, August 12th
Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve

Candy Foster – SUMMER CONCERT SERIES presented by the League of Women Voters of Champaign County
Sunday, August 15th
Mabery Gelvin Botanical Garden, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve

Sunset Paddle – Walnut Hill Boat Launch, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Space is limited. Register by August 24 via phone or email: (217) 896-2455 or jwick@ccfpd.org. Current public health guidelines will be followed; see CCFPD’s Covid Guidelines and Waiver for In-person Programs.

Prairie Walk for Homeschoolers – Buffalo Trace at Lake of the Woods, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Friday, August 27th
Children must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 5-11; $3 per child. Space is limited. Registration required at https://www.ccfpd.org.

CCFPD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES – MUSIC ON THE LAKE: CORDUROY

Sunday, August 29th – Walnut Hill Shelter, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 5-7 p.m.

For more details on each of these events, visit https://www.ccfpd.org.


