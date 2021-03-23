Cathrine’s Gallery now offering redesign and staging services

Sullivan, Ill. (WCIA)
Cathrine’s Gallery creates an urban vibe in a small town setting featuring modern farmhouse and mid-century decor, women’s accessories, baby items and local artisan creations.
Experience Cathrine’s: Eclectic, creative, unique and special finds waiting to be discovered sit among aged brick walls and vintage furnishings. Enjoy a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere while finding the perfect piece for yourself or a gift for someone you love.
NOW ——Introducing redesign and staging services!