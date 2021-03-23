Cathrine’s Gallery now offering redesign and staging services

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Educating viewers: National Athletic Trainer's Association (NATA.org) : Athletic training encompasses the prevention, examination, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of emergent, acute or chronic injuries and medical conditions.AKA: Athletic Trainers (ATC) are certified medical professionals, that provide immediate and preventative care. We are mostly visible at sporting events at local high schools, the collegiate setting, and professional sports. Where else can you find us: military branches, clinic/hospital setting, public safety, performing arts, corporate settings.