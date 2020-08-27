Sullivan, Ill. (WCIA)

Cathrine Craig, Owner of Cathrine’s Gallery & 5 West Coffee & Wine Lounge, share why they are excited to partner with Prairie Commons Business Collective!

Prairie Commons Business Collective is a collection that showcases the gems of our region. Craftsmanship. Creativity. Innovation. All in one place…a community.











• Rustic brick walls and Edison-style string lighting set the mood for an atmosphere of relaxed shopping at Cathrine’s Gallery! Whether you’re shopping for home decor, women’s accessories, baby items plus, wonderful gift selections perfect for you or someone you love.

• Connected to 5 West Coffee & Wine Lounge, the gallery offers a unique shopping experience. Enjoy a glass of wine, a latte or a cocktail while you browse. You can also curl up in the lounge’s comfy seating while we gift wrap your purchases.













• Rent the Bar Experience: gives you a 3-hour window on a Saturday night for a private event…The whole place is yours. You can bring in food, have entertainment, and invite who you like. It is great for a friends-night out, birthday parties, clubs, reunions and then some.

Located at 5 West Jefferson, Sullivan, IL 61951

217-728-4506