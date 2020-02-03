“Catered Living” at Inman Place

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The History of the Inman

George Inman built the Inman Hotel in 1915. It cost approx $100,00 to build and was built like a fort with concrete floors (which makes it very sound proof.) George Inman was so proud of his fireproof building that he put a sign on the roof that said “fireproof” and George would say, “You couldn’t burn it even if all the furnishings were soaked in oil and ignited.” George Inman was very proud of his grand hotel and many affluent people stayed at the Inman Hotel, for example Eleanor Roosevelt, Louie Armstrong, Nat King Cole and Al Capone among many others. The second floor was renovated in the early 70’s as the television studios for WICD-TV where the weather was broadcast live and sometimes by hanging out the window. The hotel closed it doors in 1975. Then from 1975-1987 it became home to the National Academy of the Art. From 1991 to 2011 it was Inman Plaza Senior Living Center. It then under went 5.7 million dollar renovation (down to the studs) and then became what it is known now as Inman Place 55plus Independent Living.

We are “catered” living.

WHAT IS “Catered Living?”

This means we care about our residents and are there for them if they need us. We keep our eyes and ears out and are always looking for for their well being. We have 24 hour staff with someone always at our front desk. If someone doesn’t come down for a meal, we call and check on them. We provide transportation and will take them wherever they want to go within a 25 mile radius. We even take trips to the Danville VA if someone needs it. We clean their apartments and do their laundry weekly and all meals are prepared for you and served in our dining room.

We bring entertainment TO YOU! We have outside music groups come in along with daily activities. We do everything from playing cards to quilting groups or exercise classes. We also take weekly trips to Walmart, CVS and a couple of grocery stores. We do monthly movie outings (our treat) and various special planned outing trips.

Living Downtown whats that like?

You are within walking distance from shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, art galleries, the train or bus station, Christie Clinic and just good ole people watching. There is a very “alive vibe” here. If you want to feel like you live in the “city”, then Inman Place is for you. You can live on the 5th or 6th floor and have the best seat in town for the fireworks or watch the Parade of Lights from your apartment windows. In the summer, open your windows and hear the great Friday Night Live music. It ends at 8pm which is nice.

What do you help people with?

We help people live a happy and carefree life. Our mission statement is to enrich the quality of life, while supporting and promoting independence, to secure healthy living in a luxurious, trustworthy environment for residents, their families and loved ones.

Is the Inman noisy and is it safe?

The building is concrete so it’s solid and helps cut down on any noise. When the renovation was done all the windows were replaced which means they are well insulated and also very quiet.

We have someone at our front desk 24-7 and we have security cameras all over the building which the front desk staff views. One of our staff has worked here for 21 years and said the police has never had to come do to security issues.

What should people know?

All of your household living expenses are taken care in one check a month. Your rent takes care of it all. All utilities including a landline with your own telephone number. Even your food is covered! And you don’t even need a car here!

We have parking spots. Just ask us about them. It too is included in your rent.

Our apartments range from Studios to 2 bedrooms with 13 different floor plans. They all have walk-in showers and all are handicapped accessible.

We sometimes have monthly specials. We currently have a special that is $700 off the rent for the first year with a signed years lease. These are monthly and so this special will end Feb 29th.

We Are Pet Friendly!!

RESPITE ROOMS…what are they and why would someone need one?

These are furnished apartments that are rented at a daily rate of $100 (or $1600 a month. Great price) All you need to do is pack your suitcase as it is like a hotel room. All the linens and towels are included. You have all the same amenities that you would if you lived here…housekeeping, laundry, 3 meals a day, transportation, activities and outings.

We use these rooms for many different scenarios…

someone doesn’t want to be stuck in their home all winter because they have to shovel or perhaps they live in a rural area.

you had a medical set back and don’t qualify for rehab but don’t want to be alone at home. You can come here and have home health visit you or we can take you to your therapy or doctors appts.

your undergoing Cancer or medical treatment and need daily rides to your therapy/treatments and need the additional help (meals, transportation, housekeeping and laundry)

You are going out of town and don’t want to leave mom/dad/or some family member at home by themselves…let them come stay with us.

You need a respite. Some R&R.

Of course anyone who stays here needs to be 55 plus.

What happens if someone needs help with a need Medication reminder?

Yes, we do those for a very economical cost. If that is the only thing you need assistance with, we are MUCH less costly in assisted living.

What happens if someone needs help with getting dressed or bathing? Then they need to hire home care (not home health which is nursing and physical therapy). There are many agencies or individuals in the area that an assist with this. It would be an additional cost but you would pay them directly.

SPECIAL PROMOTION!

If you tour before the end of February and sign a years lease along with saying you saw us on CI Living…we will give your the first months rent for FREE PLUS $700 off a month for the next 11 months of your 12 month lease…AND $500 towards your move!!! WOW!!

Our rents are all inclusive. We are very affordable for the Champaign-Urbana area and for what all is included. There is not another independent community in CU that has 3 home cooked meals a day. We truly are ALL-INCLUSIVE Living.

MONTHLY Lunch and Learn

Feb 12th

11-12:30

Topic-A matter of balance-Managing concerns about falls and increase activity levels

Delicious Free lunch served at noon

RSVP By Feb 7th @ 21-352-7010 or marketing@inmanplace.com

Transportation on request and availability

Inman Place 55plus Independent Living

217-352-7017

17 E University, Champaign 61820/ southeast corner of University Avenue and Walnut Street Downtown Champaign