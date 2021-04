New York City, NY (WCIA)

Erin chats with Paige Davis & Doug Wilson about their upcoming performance of A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters.

The former TLC Trading Spaces hosts will broadcast the play via Zoom on Saturday, April 10 at 7PM central.

Davis’s Tony nominated husband– Patrick Page–is directing.

