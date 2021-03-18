CASA recruiting for special advocates throughout Central Illinois

CASA is recruiting for advocates in Cass, Morgan, Sangamon, Macon, Champaign, Vermilion, Edgar, Coles, Cumberland and Effingham counties. Spring trainings are going on in local programs.

What is required to become an advocate?

-Be 21 or older
-Pass a Background Check
-Complete 30 hour Pre-Service Training.

What do CASA advocates do?

-Visit the child in their foster home
-Observe when child visits biological parents
-Get to know the child and facts about the case
-Conduct an in-depth, independent gathering of facts
-Write a court Report
-Represent the best interest of the child
-Provide a safety net so children don’t fall through the cracks

Illinois CASA
200 West Madison Street, Suite 2100
Chicago, IL 60606

http://illinoiscasa.org

