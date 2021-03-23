Carrige Crossing not letting COVID-19 affect their community

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Carriage Crossing Senior Living joins us with details on how COVID has affected LTC (long-term care).

• We have experienced first hand how COVID affects the elderly. Statistics show that 80% of deaths from covid are amongst the elderly. They are the most vulnerable because they already have underlying health issues.

• Even when we were on quarantine our residents stayed connected with their loved ones, socially engaged, and did not suffer the loneliness and lack of engagement that many seniors suffer when living at home alone.

• What we’ve seen in our communities since the residents have been vaccinated. Residents had received their 1st vaccine before we had a resident test positive for COVID. Not one of the residents had to be hospitalized. The vaccine is saving lives!