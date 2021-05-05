Carriage Crossing Senior Living is growing

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Carriage Crossing is growing!

We are excited to announce we now offer assisted living and memory care services in Decatur IL. Located one block north of DMH.

Our doors are open and residents are moving in.

The Grand opening celebrations of Carriage Crossing Senior living Decatur begin Thursday May 13th. There is a pancaked sausage breakfast at 9:00 and the chamber ribbon cutting at 11:30. We invite everyone to join us to share in the celebration and see our new community.

We are also holding an ice cream social on Saturday May 15th from 1-3:00. There will be entertainment as well.

We are excited to serve seniors and their families in Decatur and surrounding areas.

We have a beautiful community that focuses on the lifestyle amenities and services that allow you to

Live a life you love!