Carriage Crossing protecting and entertaining seniors during COVID-19

Caring for our seniors is always an important (and difficult) task, but never more than during the current quarantine. Carriage Crossing Senior Living has been using a combination of fun, creative, and loving projects and activities to engage their residents over the past three months…from fishing to bingo to crafts and so much more. They have also gone above and beyond to regularly (and safely) connect residents with friends and family members. Carriage Crossing Executive Director Brenda Yanosik stopped by (via Zoom) to tell us more about it.

Carriage Crossing – Arcola: 217-268-3516 or 909 Green Mill Rd.

Carriage Crossing – Champaign: 217-303-8840 or 1701 Congressional Way

You can also visit Carriage Crossing Senior Living on their website or at their site-specific Facebook pages: Champaign and Arcola.