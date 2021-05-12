Carriage Crossing expands, opens Decatur facility

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Carriage Crossing is now offering assisted living and memory care services in Decatur, just one block north of Decatur Memorial Hospital.

The Grand opening celebrations begin Thursday May 13th. There is a pancake and sausage breakfast at 9:00am and the chamber ribbon cutting at 11:30. Everyone is invited. Carriage Crossing Decatur is also holding an ice cream social on Saturday May 15th from 1:00pm-3:00pm. There will be entertainment as well.

For more details, visit Carriage Crossing Senior Living online or call 217-207-5653.

Carriage Crossing Senior Living
2650 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL 62526

