Carpe Chic: Empowering women

Laci Willis, owner of Carpe Chic and organizer of Women’s Empower Hour, joins us.



Here’s more from Laci Willis:

I am incredibly honest with what will fit and look right on my customers. If they grab something I know won’t work I cancel their order and reach out to them about why and get the right size. I am incredibly knowledgeable with sizing and fit.









I didn’t realize that so many women didn’t like going shopping so that was a big eye opener. A lot of women want help putting things together.

I also am known for building my customers up and encouraging them to try new things. I’ve had a lot of them reach out and thank me for giving them more confidence.





What I do isn’t necessarily different than what others do. When shopping with boutiques you just have to gravitate towards individuals you like, the styles they offer, and your budget.

I like to think we offer a really personalized approach, almost to a fault sometimes due to my honesty.

Women’s Empower Hour, we’re working with other business owners to bring a fun event to the area with guest speakers.

Date and time

Sat, June 19, 2021

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM CDT

Location

Knob Hill Landscape Co.

661 West Camp Sangamo Road

Springfield, IL 62707

Elevate your girl’s night! Spend the evening networking and listening to inspiring stories from women who believed in their dreams.



Carpe Chic and Knob Hill Landscape present Women’s Empower Hour, a new take on “girl’s night”.

This event will be held outside in Knob Hill’s Outdoor Living Showroom including three fire features, multiple water features, and intimate lighting making for a unique atmosphere to bring together women of all backgrounds to create community and learn from one another.

Each ticket will include a swag bag, access to a variety of appetizers from Catering by Laura, one drink ticket from Just the Basics Mobile Bar, and valuable content from the speakers included in the event. The ticket price is $30.00 per person and limited to 125 tickets.

Speakers include:

Jessica Kocurek and Nikki Parrish of Willow & Birch, Tammy Tolley of It’s Scrapicated. Melissa Townsend of Sunless Escape Spray Tanning, Amanda Laager, firefighter, and Laci Willis owner of Carpe Chic.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for a short cocktail “hour” followed by the first speaker. We will have an intermission for a networking break, and also a Q&A session. There will be shopping and giveaways also!

We hope you will join us for this first ever Women’s Empower Hour.