SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Windsor of Savoy stands as a premier retirement community that blends convenience, luxury, and a warm community atmosphere. With a commitment to meeting the unique needs of every resident, The Windsor of Savoy offers a range of housing options, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care.

Leasing Manager Courtney Mann, our guest today, provides information on how The Windsor of Savoy ensures residents experience the perfect blend of comfort, security, and vibrant social connections.

Comprehensive Housing Options:

The Windsor of Savoy caters to the diverse needs of its residents by offering three distinct housing options:

Independent Living: Ideal for seniors seeking a supportive community while maintaining their independence.

Assisted Living: Tailored assistance for those requiring help with daily activities.

Memory Care: Specialized care for residents with memory-related challenges.

Initiating Conversations:

Discussing the transition to a retirement community can be challenging, but The Windsor of Savoy encourages open conversations. Families can address concerns related to meal preparation, housekeeping, and security. The community provides 24-hour security, fostering a safe and enjoyable environment for residents.

Stress-Free Transition:

Transitioning from home to a retirement community might seem daunting, but The Windsor of Savoy ensures a smooth process. With a 99% resident satisfaction rate, residents often express their happiness, wishing they had made the move sooner.

Carle Health Affiliation:

Proudly owned and operated by Carle Health, The Windsor of Savoy offers residents access to a continuum of care and providers. This affiliation enhances the well-being of residents, providing peace of mind for both residents and their families.

Engaging Activities and Amenities:

The community hosts various activities and events, planned with input from residents. From book clubs and drama clubs to fitness centers and transportation services, The Windsor of Savoy creates a lively and engaging environment that promotes emotional wellness.

Resident Involvement:

Residents actively contribute to planning activities, fostering a sense of community and empowerment. Special events, such as Windsor singers and Wii Bowling, bring residents together, creating a unique and fulfilling experience.

Schedule a Visit:

For those curious about The Windsor of Savoy’s offerings, the best way to learn more is to schedule a visit. Prospective residents can engage in discussions and witness the community’s warmth and amenities firsthand.



