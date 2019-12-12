Carle & WCIA team up for Toys for Tots

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Kayla Banks, Vice-President of Women’s Services and Pediatrics at Carle, joins us with details on this year’s Toys of Tots.

WHY IS THE TOY DRIVE SO IMPORTANT?

• We know this community is a giving one with numerous organizations helping kids this time of year

• Many of us are one crisis away from not being able to do it on our own

• Get toys and gifts into the hands of children who might otherwise receive nothing for Christmas

• Give a glimpse of hope for things to begin to turn around

WHAT’S NEW THIS YEAR?

• Larger one-day drive-thru event expanded to Danville to serve even more children

• December 12 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Online giving is back

HOW, WHEN AND WHERE CAN PEOPLE CONTRIBUTE?

• The drive thrus are quick and convenient

• Don’t have to get out of the car

• Takes less time than stopping for coffee

• Toys stay in the community in which you donate

WHAT ARE SOME OF EXAMPLES OF THE TOYS THAT ARE MOST NEEDED THIS YEAR?

• Welcomes contributions for children up to age 12

• Focused on tweens—those ages 9 through 12

• Illini hoodies, sweatshirts or sweatpants

• Large Lego sets or building blocks

• Art sets

• Gift cards

• PG rated DVD’s

• Remote-control cars/trucks

• Science kits – microscopes, telescopes

WHAT ARE SOME GOOD TIPS FOR CHOOSING A TOY IF MAYBE YOU DON’T HAVE KIDS OF YOUR OWN?

• For very young children under age 3, be careful about choking hazards.

• Read the recommended age on boxes.

• Seek toys that stimulate discovery

• Challenge their tiny brains

• Riding toys for toddlers

• Train sets

• Small toys

• Big trucks!

• Nerf sets

• Easy bake oven

• Educational toys such as LeapFrog

HOW MANY TOYS ARE TYPICALLY COLLECTED?

• Last year 2,100 toys

• $4,900 in monetary donations

• By combining forces with the media and Toys for Tots, we’re ensuring no child will go without this year

WHERE CAN PEOPLE GO FOR MORE INFORMATION?

• Carle.org/toydrive

New Drive-Thru Options

o Thursday, December 12 from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

 Administrative Center at Carle at The Fields, Curtis Road and I-57, ChampaignCarle Danville on Fairchild

 WCIA backlot (off Randolph Street and Green Street)

