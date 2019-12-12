3 News Now
Carle & WCIA team up for Toys for Tots

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Kayla Banks, Vice-President of Women’s Services and Pediatrics at Carle, joins us with details on this year’s Toys of Tots.

WHY IS THE TOY DRIVE SO IMPORTANT?
• We know this community is a giving one with numerous organizations helping kids this time of year
• Many of us are one crisis away from not being able to do it on our own
• Get toys and gifts into the hands of children who might otherwise receive nothing for Christmas
• Give a glimpse of hope for things to begin to turn around

WHAT’S NEW THIS YEAR?
• Larger one-day drive-thru event expanded to Danville to serve even more children
• December 12 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Online giving is back

HOW, WHEN AND WHERE CAN PEOPLE CONTRIBUTE?
• The drive thrus are quick and convenient
• Don’t have to get out of the car
• Takes less time than stopping for coffee
• Toys stay in the community in which you donate

WHAT ARE SOME OF EXAMPLES OF THE TOYS THAT ARE MOST NEEDED THIS YEAR?
• Welcomes contributions for children up to age 12
• Focused on tweens—those ages 9 through 12
• Illini hoodies, sweatshirts or sweatpants
• Large Lego sets or building blocks
• Art sets
• Gift cards
• PG rated DVD’s
• Remote-control cars/trucks
• Science kits – microscopes, telescopes

WHAT ARE SOME GOOD TIPS FOR CHOOSING A TOY IF MAYBE YOU DON’T HAVE KIDS OF YOUR OWN?
• For very young children under age 3, be careful about choking hazards.
• Read the recommended age on boxes.
• Seek toys that stimulate discovery
• Challenge their tiny brains
• Riding toys for toddlers
• Train sets
• Small toys
• Big trucks!
• Nerf sets
• Easy bake oven
• Educational toys such as LeapFrog

HOW MANY TOYS ARE TYPICALLY COLLECTED?
• Last year 2,100 toys
• $4,900 in monetary donations
• By combining forces with the media and Toys for Tots, we’re ensuring no child will go without this year

WHERE CAN PEOPLE GO FOR MORE INFORMATION?
Carle.org/toydrive

New Drive-Thru Options
o Thursday, December 12 from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
 Administrative Center at Carle at The Fields, Curtis Road and I-57, ChampaignCarle Danville on Fairchild
 WCIA backlot (off Randolph Street and Green Street)

Toys for “tweens” aged 9 to 12
