Carle shares tips on how to safely see your eye doctor

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Today’s CI Health sponsor, Carle, explains what to expect at your eye appointment.

IS IT REALLY OKAY TO VISIT THE EYE DOCTOR RIGHT NOW?

• Short answer is simply, yes; please do not delay caring for your eyes.

• We are taking all of the appropriate measures to provide the safest environment for you to get the eye care you need.

WHAT CARLE IS DOING TO MAKE IT SAFE:

• Carle has taken many steps to provide the safest environment possible. From Personal Protective Equipment and adjusting processes to accommodate social distancing, additional sanitizing and other precautions will be a strong focus area, we are here to safely provide the care patients need.

• Limiting interaction with multiple technicians during your visit.

• Adjusted schedules to minimize patients sitting in waiting areas at the same time.

• Asking patients not to arrive more than 5 minutes before their appointment time and asking patients to come alone to their appointments unless it is medically necessary to have a support person.

o Plenty of parking for drivers and family members to wait in the vehicle while we complete your visit.

• Optical department is limiting the amount of patients that can shop for glasses to a maximum of 3 at one time. They are extensively cleaning each frame tried on between all patients. They are also completing the order process over the phone after patients have selected the frame they want.

HOW CAN PATIENTS DO THEIR PART TO PREPARE FOR A SAFE VISIT TO THE EYE DOCTOR?

• Properly wearing a mask during the entire duration of their visit is important.

• Washing hands and/or using hand sanitizer upon arrival.

• They can bring and use their own pen if paperwork is to be completed.

• Minimizing their contact with multiple surfaces while in the office is also a good idea.

• Be patient and understanding. We are here to help and patient safety is our number one priority!