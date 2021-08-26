Carle launches Faith Community Health program

Faith Community Health started in March 2020, near the beginning of the pandemic, through Carle’s Community Health Initiatives. The goal is to give faith community members access to health and wellness resources to live their healthiest life in mind, body and spirit.

Faith Community Health reaches out in the following ways:

Health screenings (blood pressure, medication reviews, body mass index and more).

Health promotion and education that cover topics like chronic health conditions, advance care planning, fitness, and nutrition.

Bulletin and newsletter inserts to promote health and wellness.

Health advocacy, including help navigating the complex healthcare system, informal referrals to community resources and health counseling.

A service that partners with faith communities to supplement, expand, or begin health and wellness initiatives that are unique to you and your faith community.

In addition:

When food is provided at a faith community food pantry, Carle can provide nutritional information for the faith community to include with the food boxes.

They can do blood pressure screenings between services or provide health and wellness information to faith community members as to where they can get help for specific health needs.

Educate and empower faith community members to get regular screenings and wellness checks that may identify unknown health improvements needed before those unknowns advance to a more catastrophic level.

HOW CAN YOU CONNECT?

Visit with a Faith Community Nurse at United Methodist Church in Tolono

Fourth Tuesday of each month.

Next scheduled time is August 31, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Visit with a Faith Community Nurse at the Farmers Market – Downtown Champaign

First Tuesday of each month through October.

Next scheduled time is September 7, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Visit with a Faith Community Nurse at Salt & Light Ministries – Philo Road Urbana

Next scheduled time is September 16, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

More information about Carle’s Community Health Initiatives: www.Carle.org/CHI