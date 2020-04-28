1  of  2
COVID-19
Carle expert offers tips for keeping your kids healthy during COVID-19

It has always been important to help our children stay healthy. However, with the current stay at home order in place, that can be a challenging task. Carle Medical Director over Pediatrics, Dr. David Chan, joined us with a few suggestions:

FIND CONSISTENCY

•           Limit sedentary activities to a set amount of time per day

o          Preferably less than 2 hours of screen time

o          Set the expectation and be consistent

•           Get plenty of sleep and follow a schedule

o          General guidelines for children is 7-9 hours of sleep per night, but every child is different

REMAIN PHYSICALLY ACTIVE

•           Be physically active. Set a goal for 30-60 minutes a day. Do it as a family!

•           Go for a walk. Be creative. For example, make your walk into a scavenger hunt.

•           Play in the yard.

•           Jog in place.

•           Have a dance party. Ask friends and family to join in the fun with video chats.

•           Create a homemade obstacle course at the level of your child’s age group.

•           Do a simple exercise routine including jumping jacks, push ups, squats, jump rope, etc. Use exercise equipment if you have it available at home.

EAT A HEALTHY DIET

•           Avoid foods and snacks high in fat and sugar

•           Avoid sugary drinks, including sports drinks, juice and soda

•           Eat 5 servings of fruits and vegetables daily

•           Eat regular meals

•           Eat as a family

•           Chew slowly

•           Offer a variety of foods

•           Drink plenty of water

HOW IS CARLE HELPING?

•           Keep up with immunizations and prescribed medications

•           The Carle medical staff is available to make sure your child stays healthy and receives timely immunizations.

•           Visits are available in person or by telephone. Your provider is ready to answer any questions you may have.

•           If your child develops an acute illness, please call your provider’s office first to determine the best action plan.

For more information, visit Carle online at http://www.carle.org.

