Carle expert offers tips for keeping your kids healthy during COVID-19

It has always been important to help our children stay healthy. However, with the current stay at home order in place, that can be a challenging task. Carle Medical Director over Pediatrics, Dr. David Chan, joined us with a few suggestions:

FIND CONSISTENCY

• Limit sedentary activities to a set amount of time per day

o Preferably less than 2 hours of screen time

o Set the expectation and be consistent

• Get plenty of sleep and follow a schedule

o General guidelines for children is 7-9 hours of sleep per night, but every child is different

REMAIN PHYSICALLY ACTIVE

• Be physically active. Set a goal for 30-60 minutes a day. Do it as a family!

• Go for a walk. Be creative. For example, make your walk into a scavenger hunt.

• Play in the yard.

• Jog in place.

• Have a dance party. Ask friends and family to join in the fun with video chats.

• Create a homemade obstacle course at the level of your child’s age group.

• Do a simple exercise routine including jumping jacks, push ups, squats, jump rope, etc. Use exercise equipment if you have it available at home.

EAT A HEALTHY DIET

• Avoid foods and snacks high in fat and sugar

• Avoid sugary drinks, including sports drinks, juice and soda

• Eat 5 servings of fruits and vegetables daily

• Eat regular meals

• Eat as a family

• Chew slowly

• Offer a variety of foods

• Drink plenty of water

HOW IS CARLE HELPING?

• Keep up with immunizations and prescribed medications

• The Carle medical staff is available to make sure your child stays healthy and receives timely immunizations.

• Visits are available in person or by telephone. Your provider is ready to answer any questions you may have.

• If your child develops an acute illness, please call your provider’s office first to determine the best action plan.

For more information, visit Carle online at http://www.carle.org.