Carle expert offers tips for keeping your kids healthy during COVID-19

It has always been important to help our children stay healthy. However, with the current stay at home order in place, that can be a challenging task. Carle Medical Director over Pediatrics, Dr. David Chan, joined us with a few suggestions:
FIND CONSISTENCY
• Limit sedentary activities to a set amount of time per day
o Preferably less than 2 hours of screen time
o Set the expectation and be consistent
• Get plenty of sleep and follow a schedule
o General guidelines for children is 7-9 hours of sleep per night, but every child is different
REMAIN PHYSICALLY ACTIVE
• Be physically active. Set a goal for 30-60 minutes a day. Do it as a family!
• Go for a walk. Be creative. For example, make your walk into a scavenger hunt.
• Play in the yard.
• Jog in place.
• Have a dance party. Ask friends and family to join in the fun with video chats.
• Create a homemade obstacle course at the level of your child’s age group.
• Do a simple exercise routine including jumping jacks, push ups, squats, jump rope, etc. Use exercise equipment if you have it available at home.
EAT A HEALTHY DIET
• Avoid foods and snacks high in fat and sugar
• Avoid sugary drinks, including sports drinks, juice and soda
• Eat 5 servings of fruits and vegetables daily
• Eat regular meals
• Eat as a family
• Chew slowly
• Offer a variety of foods
• Drink plenty of water
HOW IS CARLE HELPING?
• Keep up with immunizations and prescribed medications
• The Carle medical staff is available to make sure your child stays healthy and receives timely immunizations.
• Visits are available in person or by telephone. Your provider is ready to answer any questions you may have.
• If your child develops an acute illness, please call your provider’s office first to determine the best action plan.
For more information, visit Carle online at http://www.carle.org.