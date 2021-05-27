Carle Cancer Institute offering genetic testing, counseling

The cancers most likely to be hereditary are breast, ovarian, colon, uterine, pancreatic and metastatic prostate cancer. Carle’s genetic testing looks for early cancer (before age 50), multiple cancers in one person, the same cancer over and over again in the family and certain rare cancers like ovarian and pancreatic cancer.

Genetic testing for cancer conditions involves a blood draw or a saliva sample. Genetic testing like this is done at several labs across the country. Most of my patients get tested for 30 to 80 genes at once. The self-pay price is $250, but it is typically covered by insurance. On average, patients pay $21 after insurance. Results are expected in 2-3 weeks.

For more information visit: https://carle.org/services/genetic-counseling