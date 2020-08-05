Caring for your tomato plants

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Tomatoes are actually tropical plants, originating in south America and require additional care when planted in our climate

• Watering

o Tomatoes need through and consistent watering droning hot periods

o Consider drip irrigation to improve efficiency and limit wetting of leaves

• Staking or cages

o Tomatoes are vining plants, providing support gets them up off the ground

o Limits contact with soil and fungal pathogens

o Aids in drying leaves

• Fungal Diseases – there are a quite a few fungal diseases that impact tomatoes

o Some basics for lowering susceptibility

 Do not overhead water since leaves get wet and moisture promotes fungus

 Keep plants somewhat pruned or open to dry leaves quicker

 Promptly remove infected foliage, must be removed and destroyed

 Mulch you tomato plants to limit contact with soil, which harbors fungi

 Clean up your garden before winter to limit reinfection next year

• Insects

o Tomato horn worm

 Probably the most common

 Simply remove by hand and dispose of

 Most easily found at night

• Blossom end rot

o Caused by a calcium deficiency, creates misshapen fruits with brown or black

o In consistent soil moisture causes this

o Apply mulch to help regulate soil moisture

o Provide regular and consistent watering