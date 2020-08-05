Caring for your tomato plants

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Tomatoes are actually tropical plants, originating in south America and require additional care when planted in our climate
• Watering
o Tomatoes need through and consistent watering droning hot periods
o Consider drip irrigation to improve efficiency and limit wetting of leaves
• Staking or cages
o Tomatoes are vining plants, providing support gets them up off the ground
o Limits contact with soil and fungal pathogens
o Aids in drying leaves
• Fungal Diseases – there are a quite a few fungal diseases that impact tomatoes
o Some basics for lowering susceptibility
Do not overhead water since leaves get wet and moisture promotes fungus
Keep plants somewhat pruned or open to dry leaves quicker
Promptly remove infected foliage, must be removed and destroyed
Mulch you tomato plants to limit contact with soil, which harbors fungi
Clean up your garden before winter to limit reinfection next year
• Insects
o Tomato horn worm
Probably the most common
Simply remove by hand and dispose of
Most easily found at night
• Blossom end rot
o Caused by a calcium deficiency, creates misshapen fruits with brown or black
o In consistent soil moisture causes this
o Apply mulch to help regulate soil moisture
o Provide regular and consistent watering