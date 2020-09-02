Care, support, safety and love provided at Evergreen Place has never changed since COVID-19

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Senior care at Evergreen Place Assisted Living has remained the same since coronavirus hit.

Assisted Living for Seniors

Caregiver in the home- Many viewers are providing support to their family members. Some families are living with their loved ones to provide the support or paying outside agencies to come in to their home. Either way, there is nothing wrong with either of these scenarios. It is not easy to be a support system. It can be draining and exhausting. It can also be expensive. Evergreen Place Assisted Living provides a wealth of knowledge regarding the best way to serve our families. Everyday our seniors experience an environment of safety and comfort knowing care is available when you need it.

The affordability of Assisted Living compared to having 24 hour care in the home is astonishing. Imagine paying $24 dollars an hour for private care 24 hours a day. Evergreen Place is literally 1/3 of that cost which computes to just $9.00 per hour. This includes all basic utilities, 3 chef prepared balances meals, daily enrichment and socialization. This also includes care support and medication support. When we break down the cost comparison and support, you see how affordable it is. Can you put a price on your physical and mental health? Evergreen Place believes in no hidden fees or upfront costs. There is no entrance fee and we provide you peace of mind with a month to month lease.

At Evergreen Place, we are committed to provide a lifestyle that is worry free. Again if you are that support person in the home caring for a senior and anything we have said is resonating with you, give us a call. We have so many families who are thrilled they passed the baton to us to care and support them.

COVID has changed so much of our daily lives. The care, support, safety and love provided at Evergreen Place has never changed.