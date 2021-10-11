Cardio can help you age backwards? Maria Ludeke explains

Champaign, Ill. .(WCIA)

Maria Ludeke, Owner of Sweat Practice, shares how cardio can help you age backwards.

If you’re looking for the anti-aging effects of exercise, cardio is king. Reaching your max heart rate a few times per week is so important for your health, longevity, and reversing the signs of aging at the cellular level. Shorter, more effective workouts provide a ton of benefit. Using a step is one way to increase your heart rate, challenge your lungs, and get a quick cardio burn. You could also use your staircase at home, a curb outside, or start taking the stairs at work. Just 5 minutes a day can make a huge difference in both feeling better and living longer.

Try each move for 20 seconds per side, complete two rounds, and it only takes five minutes to achieve your workout for the day.

Step Knee Drives

Split Squat Lateral Leg Raise

Up Up Down Down

We offer both in person and virtual personal training for individuals, couples, and small groups. Our training programs are built to help you prevent injury, build strength and stamina, and enjoy your fitness routine. The most important part of any program is staying consistent so we want you to enjoy your workouts and focus on positive goals. We offer general fitness training, performance training, and pre/postnatal training. Visit our website www.sweatpractice.com for more details.

If you’re looking to begin training, we start with a free 30 minute consult that can either be booked via zoom or in person. Contact maria@sweatpractice.com to get started! Your first personal training session is FREE, see if it’s a good fit for you at no cost. We have a studio located in Urbana but we also make home visits and train at the ARC on campus. We support you reaching your wellness goals, so you can feel healthier and happier.

Sweat Practice is a personal training studio, offering virtual and in person training options for individuals and small groups. We help you stay motivated and accountable to your wellness goals by building safe, enjoyable, and effective training programs.