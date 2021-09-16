Card Buffet Workshop offered at Daisy Lane Scrapbooking and Craft mall

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Karen Briles with Daisy Lane Scrapbooking and Craft Mall is back to share how to use some brand new products to create fall cards.

Card Buffet event September 24th and 25th

Join us for this work at your own pace workshop where you get to choose from over 100 different styles/themes of cards to make. You choose the 10 you wan tot make and use your sample to create your card. Jan will be here to help you if you need it. Cost is $20 for 10 cards/env and if you want to make extra they are $2 each.

Supplies Needed: Trimmer w/scoring blade, distress tool (Prima or WER), pen and notebook for note taking, straight edge scissors, eyelet setting tool preferably The Cropadile, brown/black ink pads and any others you want with blending tool for distressing, strong tape adhesive, pop dots, glue dots, Multi Medium and baby wipes.

Call store at 217/234-1061 to pre pay and register. Walk ins are welcome as long as we have room.