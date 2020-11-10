Can you beat the clock at Frankie’s Escape Room?

Clinton, Ill. (WCIA).

Think you’ve got what it takes to make it out of Frankie’s Escape: Christmas in Cancun? Storyteller Erin Valle gave it a try.

In previous years, the attraction lasted only 15 minutes and was part of the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Haunted House: Terror on Washington Street.

Since the haunted house could not open this season due to COVID-19, the chamber of commerce decided to make Frankie’s Escape an hour long, stand alone event.

The escape room is open through the holiday season.

More from Fankie’s Escape:

You and your friends have just finished a fantastic five day vacation in beautiful Cancun, Mexico. You’re now packed and headed back to the real world. As you leave your room and head to the Viva la Hotel Cancun lobby to check out, the clerk asks for your room keys.

No one in your party has their room key! The clerk informs your group that they cannot leave the premises until the keys are returned. If necessary, the Cancun Police will be called. Theft of the room keys could result in incarceration!

How you go about locating your missing keys is up to you, however, we suggest that you start at the lobby’s center table…

Frankie’s Escape Room: 513 E. Washington Street, Clinton, IL

Cost: $15.00/person (up to 6 people)

TIME LIMIT: 1 Hour

Open through Fridays and Saturdays from 7-10pm.

Closed on holidays:

Thanksgiving (November 26-28)

Christmas (December 24-26)

New Year’s Eve (December 31-January 2).



Reservations are required.

Call 217-935-3364 Monday-Friday to reserve your time. Or message HERE.

Last day to book is December 17.